Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$0.30

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.60.

CR stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$38.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

