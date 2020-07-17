Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.30 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.60. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, June 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

TSE:CS opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

