Analysts Expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce sales of $5.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $9.12 million. Viewray posted sales of $30.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year sales of $50.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.19 million to $59.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.97 million, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $92.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 139.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Viewray stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Viewray has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,819,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,242 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth $32,562,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viewray by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,200,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,407 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 27.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,870,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 840,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

