$369.90 Million in Sales Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will post sales of $369.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.79 million. Kronos Worldwide reported sales of $484.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.97 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

KRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.66. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.