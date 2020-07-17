$133.95 Million in Sales Expected for Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will announce sales of $133.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.90 million and the highest is $134.00 million. Onto Innovation reported sales of $67.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year sales of $543.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $550.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $584.90 million, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $602.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.75 million.

ONTO opened at $34.57 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

