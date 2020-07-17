MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.04 Million

Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce sales of $461.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $708.51 million. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $7.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MGM opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

