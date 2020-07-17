Dover (NYSE:DOV) versus ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dover (NYSE:DOV) and ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dover alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dover and ChampionX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover 0 4 5 0 2.56 ChampionX 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dover currently has a consensus price target of $98.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. ChampionX has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.56%. Given ChampionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Dover.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dover and ChampionX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover $7.14 billion 2.06 $677.92 million $5.93 17.23 ChampionX $1.13 billion 0.65 $52.16 million $0.99 9.57

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than ChampionX. ChampionX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dover, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dover shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ChampionX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dover has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dover and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover 10.59% 29.80% 10.19% ChampionX -57.05% 6.94% 3.41%

Summary

Dover beats ChampionX on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment handles fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures pumps that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries; pumps and connectors for use in various bio-processing, medical, and specialty applications; and pumps, filtration systems, pelletizing equipment, compressors, and bearings for use in the chemical, polymer, power generation, oil and gas, industrial, and marine industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers for industrial and climate control; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, wash systems, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc. was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc. engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities. Championx Holding Inc. was formerly known as Nalco Champion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.