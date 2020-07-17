Head to Head Contrast: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Match Group and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16% Kirkland’s -9.39% -39.72% -7.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Kirkland’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 1.72 $431.13 million $4.53 21.29 Kirkland’s $603.88 million 0.08 -$53.26 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Match Group and Kirkland’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67 Kirkland’s 0 1 1 0 2.50

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $95.90, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Kirkland’s has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Summary

Match Group beats Kirkland’s on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 428 stores, including 364 power strip or lifestyle centers, 31 freestanding locations, 18 mall locations, and 15 outlet centers in 37 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

