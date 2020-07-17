Comparing Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Metro Bank alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metro Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 1 4 1 0 2.00 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 15.00% 5.83% 0.34%

Risk and Volatility

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metro Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $770.89 million 0.16 -$233.16 million ($0.14) -9.71 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.83 $4.52 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats Metro Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.