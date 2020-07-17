Financial Contrast: Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) vs. Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -152.18% -103.56% Akari Therapeutics N/A -3,776.07% -222.68%

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Akari Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$14.09 million ($1.84) -0.76 Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.11 million ($0.93) -2.14

Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences and Akari Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Akari Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 288.49%. Akari Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.26%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences beats Akari Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is targeted to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop novel PDCs. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.