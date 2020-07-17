Head-To-Head Review: Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) versus Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agora and Symantec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Symantec $4.73 billion 2.64 $31.00 million $1.17 17.30

Symantec has higher revenue and earnings than Agora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Symantec shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Symantec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agora and Symantec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 0 0 0 N/A Symantec 0 4 1 0 2.20

Symantec has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Symantec’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Symantec is more favorable than Agora.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and Symantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora N/A N/A N/A Symantec 2.43% 14.94% 5.33%

Summary

Symantec beats Agora on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in their applications. It also provides solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, enterprise, financial Services, healthcare, and Internet of Things; and offers customer support services. The company's real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. Agora, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

