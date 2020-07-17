Financial Comparison: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) versus Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and QCR has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Unity Bancorp and QCR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 1.76 $23.65 million $2.14 6.45 QCR $294.84 million 1.53 $57.41 million $3.66 7.80

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unity Bancorp and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 QCR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.44%. QCR has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.62%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of QCR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 26.82% 14.80% 1.38% QCR 18.89% 11.02% 1.12%

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats QCR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

