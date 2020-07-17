Comparing ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESSA Pharma and Acer Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acer Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than ESSA Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of ESSA Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Acer Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$10.44 million ($1.46) -4.45 Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.42 million ($2.91) -1.13

ESSA Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma N/A -53.26% -48.00% Acer Therapeutics N/A -127.41% -110.05%

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Acer Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.