Contrasting HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) & CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HMN Financial and CBM Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 18.33% 8.22% 0.99% CBM Bancorp 8.19% 1.36% 0.36%

Volatility and Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and CBM Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $40.35 million 1.72 $7.79 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 4.79 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

HMN Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

