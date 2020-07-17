Contrasting Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Primeenergy Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRG)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lekoil and Primeenergy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.69 million N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A Primeenergy Resources $104.82 million 1.38 $3.48 million N/A N/A

Primeenergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lekoil and Primeenergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Primeenergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Primeenergy Resources 5.96% 6.18% 2.73%

Summary

Primeenergy Resources beats Lekoil on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. It also holds a 62% interest in the OPL 325 located in the Dahomey Basin; and a 77.5% interest in the Namibia Blocks 2514B located. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

