Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) vs. Merit Medical Systems (OTCMKTS:MMSI) Financial Review

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Valeritas alerts:

3.5% of Valeritas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valeritas and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems -0.39% 8.73% 4.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Valeritas and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Merit Medical Systems 1 2 7 0 2.60

Valeritas presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,900.00%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $44.22, indicating a potential downside of 4.26%. Given Valeritas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Valeritas has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 2.57 $5.45 million $1.46 31.64

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Valeritas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.