Analyzing Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) & Biostage (NASDAQ:BSTG)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 1 2 7 0 2.60 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $44.22, suggesting a potential downside of 4.26%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Biostage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 2.57 $5.45 million $1.46 31.64 Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems -0.39% 8.73% 4.72% Biostage N/A -735.80% -400.00%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.