Tom Rusin Buys 15,761 Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 15,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,328 ($16.34) per share, for a total transaction of £209,306.08 ($257,575.78).

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tom Rusin sold 55,883 shares of Homeserve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,297 ($15.96), for a total transaction of £724,802.51 ($891,954.85).

HSV opened at GBX 1,316 ($16.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,286.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,206.18. Homeserve plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.86 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,357 ($16.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.78.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). As a group, analysts predict that Homeserve plc will post 4074.0004101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($12.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.27).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

