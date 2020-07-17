Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.20, but opened at $90.23. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 62,963 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.76.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,740 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 167,861 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

