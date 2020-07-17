Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $21.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 41,282 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

