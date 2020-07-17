CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CVR Energy traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.94, approximately 2,334 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 643,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 208,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 137,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

