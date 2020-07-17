Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading 0.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $18.17, 73,477 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,457,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Continental Resources by 52.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 12.8% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.