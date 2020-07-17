Kontoor Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,443 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,249% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

NYSE KTB opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron purchased 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,443. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 24.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,371 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.