Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,194% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,012.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 556,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 831.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 307,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 274,080 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,021,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.