Valvoline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,066 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,743% compared to the average volume of 143 put options.

NYSE VVV opened at $20.99 on Friday. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after buying an additional 4,316,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,029,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 6,211.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,897 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Valvoline by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 848,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 806,038 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

