ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,546 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 2,669 call options.

MJ stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MJ. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

