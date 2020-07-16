CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,775 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $105,510,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

NYSE:AFL opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

