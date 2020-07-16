Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $180.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

