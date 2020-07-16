Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $61,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,229,000 after buying an additional 494,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,097,000 after buying an additional 417,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after buying an additional 340,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $30,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.37. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

