Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after acquiring an additional 186,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

