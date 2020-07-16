10,000 Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 900.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -16.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,752,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $938,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,561.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

