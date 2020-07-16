Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PACCAR by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

