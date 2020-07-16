Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $211,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

