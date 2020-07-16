Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

NYSE CLX opened at $230.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.