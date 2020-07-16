JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after buying an additional 1,799,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14,736.8% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,058,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 672,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

