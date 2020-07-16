Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ventas by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Ventas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

