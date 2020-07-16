State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $84,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quidel by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 115.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $246.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.09 and a beta of 1.16. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

