Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 192 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 202.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 88,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $889,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after acquiring an additional 168,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

