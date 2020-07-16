Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Neuronetics worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 209.6% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 476,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 322,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of STIM opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Neuronetics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

