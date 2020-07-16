Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,837,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,646,000 after buying an additional 233,769 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,186.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,027,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after buying an additional 2,792,405 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,027,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after buying an additional 2,805,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,088,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,344,000.

Shares of BAR opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

