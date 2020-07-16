Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $25.42. Wells Fargo & Co shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 118,722,067 shares.

The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

