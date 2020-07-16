Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,262,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,912,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $71,466,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

KHC stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.