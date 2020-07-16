CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

ZBRA opened at $266.47 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.