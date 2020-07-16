Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.05% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,430,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 308,814 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,001 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 27.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,258,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 628,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

