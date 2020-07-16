Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.