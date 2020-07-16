CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $809,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after buying an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $94,642,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $53,993,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

