CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $858,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total value of $345,544.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $279,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $849.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $805.92 and a 200-day moving average of $753.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies
Edgewell Personal Care Co Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Edgewell Personal Care Co Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Conagra Brands Inc Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Conagra Brands Inc Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $809,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $809,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $858,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $858,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Dollar General Corp. Stock Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Dollar General Corp. Stock Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report