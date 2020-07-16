CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $858,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total value of $345,544.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $279,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $849.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $805.92 and a 200-day moving average of $753.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.