Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Shares of DG stock opened at $189.43 on Thursday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day moving average of $168.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

