CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 9,522 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after acquiring an additional 863,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

