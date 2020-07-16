CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $102.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

